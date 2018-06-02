Keep families together, advises Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Kalumbila

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says families are important in the promotion of national values, peace and unity and therefore husbands and wives should always remain together.President Lungu said the union of a family, whether nucleus or extended, is important in the upholding of national unity.

The President was speaking here yesterday when he visited the family of Liseli and Kampamba Mautu, who live in Kalumbila district, North- Western Province.