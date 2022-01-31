Keep close eye on land

THE five commercial farmers who are said to have acquired a total of over 100,000 hectares of land in Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt should ordinarily be inspiring other investors and local people.

Unfortunately, this is not quite so. They are in a dispute over alleged failure to compensate some settlers they displaced. Now, this is not good at all. Almost four years down the line, over 100 small-scale farmers in Lufwanyama’s Luswishi farm block are still waiting for the commercial farmers to compensate them.

Why has this matter been allowed to drag on for so long? There must be closure to it and this must be in a manner that is to the satisfaction of all those involved, especially those that were displaced. It is good that Government has stepped in and seeks to adjudicate the matter so that a fair and conclusive decision is made.

One thing is clear, though. If the commercial farmers fail to heed Government’s directive that they show up and give their side of the story, the claims by the displaced settlers could be the basis for making a decision.

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima has said Government will rule in favour of the people in the area if the commercial farmers do not compromise on the matter. Some peasant farmers say they have not been compensated while others claim that they were paid as little as K2,000 and forcibly removed from their land. It is commendable that the minister, after hearing the complaints from the farmers, has decided to convene a meeting between the commercial farmers and representatives of the affected people. That is the best way in which the truth can be brought to the fore. Government will have to first look at the agreement between the small-scale farmers and the commercial farmers. This could help establish why the five commercial farmers have defaulted on their obligations to resettle the farmers. The two parties made some agreements and there should have been an independent party to oversee the implementation of the deal. Government has designed a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP). RAP is a document responsible for resettlement specifying the procedures it will follow and the actions it will take to properly resettle and compensate affected people or communities.

In this case, the commercial farmers as well as the small-scale farmers should have familiarised themselves with the RAP. Under RAP, an investor is obliged to find alternative land for the person or persons who are being resettled. It also entails building decent accommodation or paying in kind. Depending on the agreement, the investor may do a little more such as cultivating land in the new area where the resettled people will live. The investor could also build dams, dip tanks, schools and clinics and sink boreholes to ease the resettlement for the displaced locals. So, the two parties should furnish Government, through a committee to be formed, with terms of their agreement for an amicable settlement of the matter. The minister’s findings in the Copperbelt could just be a tip of the iceberg. Those are manifestations of gaps in the land administration policies by Zambia. Those five commercial farmers did not just drop from heaven and found themselves sitting on 100,000 hectares of land. Without vouching for the legitimacy of the processes used to acquire such huge tracts of land, it can assuredly be stated without looking at any documents that the farmers hold legitimate title to the land. So the big question is, where was the Government, the chiefs and other stakeholders when this land was being acquired in the first instance? Government has to show that it is pro-investment through protection of private investments on one hand and at the same time protect social interests of the vulnerable. Experts have long identified sources of potential land problems in Zambia and proposed appropriate reforms. Government should have a look at these proposals even as it deals with the Lufwanyama case.