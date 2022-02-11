Keep close eye on CDF

There is a lot of excitement around the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and justifiably so. A leap from K1.6 million to K25.7 million in annual allocations has given lots of hope for significant improvements in the respective constituencies. This is, however, not guaranteed unless every stakeholder has full understanding of how these unprecedented resources should be utilised, and accordingly used as prescribed. This fund was introduced in 1995 to fast-track infrastructure development in communities. Government had realised that budgetary allocations to line ministries were not being felt at grass-root level, hence coming up with a devolved arrangement in which the Members of Parliament, councillors and members of the public in constituencies would have a say in the selection of beneficiary projects. It was the beginning of practical devolution as communities started participating in decision-making of how the money was going to be spent. The amount has gradually been increasing, until the United Party for National Development (UPND) got into government last year and significantly raised the bar from K1.6 million to K25.7 million. It is the belief of Government that this money should stimulate economic activities at various levels. For a long time, the CDF was largely at the discretion of MPs, who dictated how the money should be utilised. Some MPs are said to have used the CDF for political expediency by helping them gain popularity with the electorate. Since the announcement of the CDF being raised to K25.7 million, Government has decided to issue guidelines on its management, disbursement, utilisation and accountability of the money pursuant to section 25 of the CDF Act no.11 of 2018. The guidelines range from policy and legal framework, to objectives of the CDF guidelines to the scope of the CDF as well as its components. The CDF will cater for community projects, youth, women and community empowerment, secondary boarding school and skills development bursaries. Guidelines include CDF allocations and variation of allocation and administrative costs. CDF will be managed by the constituency development fund committees, whose proceedings have been outlined, including their allowances. Guidelines have further outlined disbursement, payment and banking arrangements. Guidelines also have eligibility criteria for empowerment grants as well as eligibility criteria for Empowerment Loans and Bursary Application Procedure. With the guidelines launched by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo on Monday, it is imperative that people take interest.

In the past, many people had an ‘I do not care attitude’ towards such important issues happening in their constituencies. The management of these resources is part of governance and every citizen is expected to take interest – whether they are benefiting directly or not. There is a lot of excitement in constituencies as youths and women anticipate to receive this money. This is well and good. Being excited about the money is one thing, and being able to use the money as guided is another. So it is of great importance that every stakeholder knows what this money can be used on. Examples about of recipients of such money, in the past, being excited but misusing the money. This should not be allowed to happen. Surely enough lessons have been learnt from the past experiences and there should be better management of these monies. The excitement should be reflected in projects taking off and being completed in constituencies. There is also need for capacity building so that these well-intended funds are not either abused or re-directed. Some local authorities should not have difficulties in handling these amounts of monies considering that their budgets are much more that these development funds. The only challenge, therefore, could be in adhering to the guidelines. It is apt, therefore, to constantly warn the managers of this money that it would be at their own peril to misguide themselves. Ignorance is no defence. The residents of the constituencies countrywide are looking forward to seeing the fruits of their K25.7 million. It is their money.