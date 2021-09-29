Keep cadres out of markets

IT SEEMS the issue of political cadres in markets and bus stations is coming back to haunt Zambia again following UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta’s announcement that the party wants to set up branches in these public places.

Although the party’s chairperson for elections Mr Garry Nkombo has come out to clarify Mr Mwaliteta’s statement that political cadres will not have anything to do with the running of these facilities, people can only deduce from the whole drama before it is only a matter of time that cadres can strike again. “We have looked at that statement very closely together and in line with fundamental rights and freedoms of people to associate and to move. We have found it necessary to clarify that this fundamental right and freedom does extend to churches, political parties and any other grouping being associated in these facilities and that they will not have anything to do with the running of these facilities,” he said. Mr Mwaliteta’s statement comes on the backdrop of growing sentiments among party cadres that they, too, need a reward for having sacrificed a lot for the party to win the August 12 general election. The desire by the UPND cadres to set up ‘cantonments’ in markets and bus stations is contradictory to the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema that all cadres, regardless of political party affiliation, should leave the trading places. The desire to have these public places free of political activities stems from the wanton hooliganism by cadres of the then governing party, Patriotic Front (PF). The President’s stance against such hooliganism has been widely supported, with high expectations that markets and bus stations will be much more peaceful for the public. It is the presence of political encampments in markets and bus stations which has given rise to the watchword cadreism. Any suggestion to allow UPND cadres to register their presence in these public trading places for any reason is a recipe for further anarchy. The justification that the party branches are meant to provide security in markets and bus stations is devoid of logic. Since when did political cadres take up the role of the police in protecting citizens in trading places? Hijacking the role of State police is what made PF cadres become big-headed to the point of fighting the men and women in uniform.

While we agree that any political party in Zambia needs to strengthen its structures at grassroot level, this should not be done at the expense of law and order. We urge the UPND party leadership to devise better ways of connecting the party with the grassroot. This connection should be done without interfering with the local authorities’ management of markets and bus stations. The party does not need to copy what other political parties did in the past to mark its territory in markets and bus stations because such manoeuvres have a tendency of denying supporters of other political parties the freedom to conduct their businesses. The argument by Mr Nkombo that other political parties can as well go ahead and set up branches in markets and bus stations deflates the excitement citizens had over the removal of cadres in these public trading areas. The directive by President Hichilema on the need to remove cadres from markets and bus stations must be adhered to. Cadres, by their very nature, thrive on lawlessness and they would want to enjoy through anarchy the same way PF cadres did. Branches can be established outside the environs of markets and bus stations as long as there are people. Setting up branches in trading places will always be a source of conflict if not properly handled.