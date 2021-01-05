Keep away from politics, military ordered

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIAN military personnel have been advised against engaging in partisan politics as the country heads towards the general elections on August 12 this year.

Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri says defence personnel should remain non-partisan and uphold professionalism, which the defence wing is known for.

Dr Phiri said this yesterday when he officially opened the 23 command and staff course at the Defence Service Command and Staff College.

“When the right time comes, we shall give you time to go and exercise your right to vote. Meanwhile, we expect you to be non-partisan,” he said.

Dr Phiri urged local and international students at the staff college to share ideas on how to sustain peace and