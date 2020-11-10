Keep away from beer, women

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

PRIESTS should stay away from women and beer because the two can send their calling crashing, Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Benjamin Phiri has advised.

And Bishop Phiri has also cautioned congregants against tempting priests into sinning.

Bishop Phiri said the only two things which can “bring priests down” are beer and women.

“Beer and women will bring you down. Even you members, stay away from the priests. Every day, ‘I am going to see the priest’, for what? CLICK TO READ MORE