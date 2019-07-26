News

KCM winding up process should continue, submits ZCCM-IH

July 26, 2019
CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
ZAMBIA Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) has opposed Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited’s application to stay winding up proceedings of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and to refer the parties to arbitration.
ZCCM-IH chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata has urged the Lusaka High Court to continue with the KCM winding up proceedings because there is no dispute which has risen among the parties to warrant arbitration.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

