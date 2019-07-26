KCM winding up process should continue, submits ZCCM-IH

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) has opposed Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited’s application to stay winding up proceedings of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and to refer the parties to arbitration.

ZCCM-IH chief executive officer Mabvuto Chipata has urged the Lusaka High Court to continue with the KCM winding up proceedings because there is no dispute which has risen among the parties to warrant arbitration.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/