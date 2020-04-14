KCM suspends breathalysers

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has suspended the use of breathalysers and a biometrical clocking system as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus to the mine premises.

The biometrical clock requires miners to place a finger on the gadget so that it records the time they enter and exit the mine premises.

For the breathalyser, most mining houses have a zero-tolerance to alcohol and it is mandatory for miners to breathe through the gadget to determine alcohol content in their bodies as they report for work.

Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) general secretary George Mumba said in an interview yesterday that KCM has suspended the use of the two gadgets following