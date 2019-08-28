Court News

KCM still under liquidation, Vedanta granted appeal

August 28, 2019
CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
LUSAKA High Court judge Annessie Banda-Bobo has stayed winding up proceedings of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), pending appeal of Vedanta Resources Holdings to the Court of Appeal against her refusal to refer parties to arbitration.
Despite this verdict, KCM still remains under provisional liquidation because the stay is only meant to allow the hearing of Vedanta’s appeal in the Court of Appeal.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

