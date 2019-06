NKOMBO KACHEMBA and MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

OPERATIONS at Konkola Copper Mine’s (KCM) Nchanga North Smelter in Chingola were yesterday grounded to a halt following theft of software used to operate the systems and processes.

Police also retrieved diesel which had a foreign substance from the machine at the smelter.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/