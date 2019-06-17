KCM restructuring on

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KONKOLA Copper Mine (KCM) liquidator Milingo Lungu has started restructuring the mine with Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings (ZCCM-IH) technical manager Moses Chilambe being appointed as head of the business unit in Chililabombwe.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said the liquidator wants the mine to have a team of competent people to take it to the next level.