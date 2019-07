STEVEN MVULA and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A RULING by a South African court has no effect on the winding up process of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Government has said.

Yesterday, South Africa's High Court granted Vedanta Resources an urgent interdict to halt the winding up process of KCM until a final decision is made through arbitration.