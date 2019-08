MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has paid grants to first division sides Nchanga Rangers and Konkola Blades ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu said in an interview on Saturday that the mining firm has paid the two clubs K175,000 apiece.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/