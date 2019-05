STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) owes Government over K3 billion in unpaid taxes, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has said.

She has also said Government owes KCM K1.9 billion in value added tax claims, and that so far Government has audited K1.4 billion out of the K1.9 billion. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/