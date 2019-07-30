KCM miners, wives march for Lungu

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

MINERS from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) yesterday marched in solidarity with President Edgar Lungu over Government’s stance of placing the mining giant under liquidation.

The miners from Chingola, Chililabombwe and Nampundwe, including their wives, carried placards and marched from Kabundi South residential area to the Nchanga parliamentary office where they shared their concerns with Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/