KCM liquidator faces more theft charges

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

IN ADDITION to theft and money laundering charges involving over K4 million slapped on him earlier, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has appeared in court on similar charges but now relating to at least K17 million.

In October last year, Lungu, 43, appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on two counts of theft and money laundering.

In the first count, between May 22, 2019 and September 28 last year, Lungu allegedly stole K4.4 million from KCM.

Allegations in the second count are that during the same period, Lungu transferred the K4.4 million despite knowing the funds to be