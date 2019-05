STEVEN MVULA, MELODY MUPETA

Lusaka, Chingola

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has asked for an urgent meeting with President Edgar Lungu over Government’s decision to file a notice of disengagement against the mining company.

And Government has directed police in Chingola to keep vigil at all gates leading into KCM premises to prevent the company from selling scrap metals. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/