KCM dismisses Vedanta claims

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) has dismissed claims by Vedanta Resources Holdings that it (Vedanta) has regained management control of the mine. In a statement made last night, KCM general manager corporate affairs, Shapi Shachinda says Vedanta remains uninvolved in the running of operations at KCM. He said this in the wake of a statement by Vedanta which gave an impression that it had regained management of KCM.

"Members of the public are advised to disregard this deliberate attempt to mislead the nation. Vedanta remains uninvolved in the running of operations at KCM," Mr Shachinda said. He also appealed to KCM employees, labour unions representing KCM employees, KCM creditors, contractors and Suppliers as well as the company's business partners and other key stakeholders to remain calm. "The public will be notified of any developments regarding