KCM debt to CEC hits $170m

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

COPPERBELT Energy Corporation (CEC) has resorted to arbitration to resolve the US$170 million debt which Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) owes it, CEC managing director Owen Silavwe has said. The debt, which stood at US$144 million in 2020, has now swelled to US$170 million because it has continued to accrue interest and grid service connection charges. Speaking when he addressed stakeholders during an annual general meeting (AGM) held virtually, Mr Silavwe said the KCM debt remains one of the major business risks for the company. “The KCM impairment remains as one of the major risks for the company, but there are two processes underway in trying to resolve it. One of them is arbitration. “The other is that KCM approached us and requested that we negotiate this issue with them to find a lasting solution,” Mr Silavwe said. He is optimistic that the challenge will be resolved amicably.Mr Silavwe also said the company will leverage on the CLICK TO READ MORE