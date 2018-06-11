KCM, Afgri partner to invest in farming

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has partnered with Afgri and Company Impact Agri to establish a commercial farm on an unused mine land with an initial investment of US$3.5 million.

The project, which is well into the planning stage and is scheduled to start this year, is expected to create 7,000 jobs within five years.

The venture is anticipated to produce crops for local consumption and for export.

“The two companies will provide the upfront capital investment of US$3.5 million, the expertise to get the project going and the training of up to 7,000 small-scale farmers who will grow the farm’s produce,” according to a statement issued on Thursday availed to the Mining Mirror.

It says common cash crops such as tomatoes, potatoes, onions and http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/