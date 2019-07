CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) has admitted that it did not pay dividends to the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines – Investment Holdings (ZCCM-IH) and other shareholders in 2013.

This is in a case in which ZCCM-IH wants KCM to be put under provisional liquidation.