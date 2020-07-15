KCCI talks Central Province agriculture value addition

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

CENTRAL Province’s agriculture potential needs to be fully utilised to promote investment in value addition.

Kabwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Christabel Reinke said the region’s strategic location is key in transforming Central Province into a hub of value addition in agriculture and other sectors.

“The economy of Central Province largely depends on farming but we also need to develop in the area of value addition to our produce,” Mrs Reinke said.

She said in an interview yesterday that value addition to maize and CLICK TO READ MORE