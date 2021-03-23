Kazungula rail bridge brings hope

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kazungula

HAPPY Mafumu, a cross-border trader, is looking forward to the quick commissioning of the Kazungula rail bridge to enhance the movement of goods and services between Zambia and her three neighbours.

The Kazungula Bridge Project is a multi-national border crossing project located at the confluence of the Zambezi and Chobe rivers about 65km upstream the Victoria Falls.

It is uniquely located where four international boundaries meet, namely Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia.

The project lies on the border between the two countries on the North-South Corridor (NSC), a vital trade route in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for countries such as Zambia and Botswana.

“It will be a lot of relief to many of our traders – no time wasting, also connectivity will be faster for traders willing to travel to other countries, especially Southern African Development Community and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) countries,” Cross Border Traders Association Livingstone branch chairperson Happy Mafumu says.

A cross-border trader, Mwape Lukwesa, says currently all cross border business is on standstill as there are no imported goods from other countries coming in by cross-border traders.

Apart from the delayed commissioning of the bridge, Mr Lukwesa says this is due to the number of issues with how COVID-19 measures are being handled by other countries, especially regarding the CLICK TO READ MORE