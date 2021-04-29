Kazungula OSBP agreement on paper

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Kazungula

TRADE volumes through Kazungula border will increase following the signing of a bilateral trade agreement to operationalise the one-stop border post (OSBP) between Botswana and Zambia.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said the OSBP has been designed to operate as a one-stop border with infrastructure that mirrors both countries.

President Edgar Lungu and his Botswanan counterpart Mokgweetsi Masisi are expected to commission the US$259 million Kazungula Bridge project, measuring 927 metres, on May 10 this year.

"The Kazungula border post is a principal border for Zambia on the north-south corridor for both imports and exports, including