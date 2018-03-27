Kazungula Bridge to link SADC

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

THE saying “No man is an island” has been amended by some school of thought to read: “no man is an island and if he is, he is still connected by common waters!”

The reality of contemporary humanity is that we are all interconnected in one way or the other and this is evidenced by the reference to the world as a global village.

This is also unquestionably true for Zambia, which was previously considered landlocked but has changed the seeming unlockable challenge into a viable opportunity and status of being landlinked.

The paradigm shift to Zambia operating as a landlinked country has not only presented the country with significant social-economic opportunities in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, but beyond.

Zambia is now a major transit route for movements in the SADC region and beyond as can be seen by the huge volume of trucks among other vehicles transporting goods and services.

To augment its landlinked status, Zambia, in collaboration with Botswana, started the construction of the US$259 million – 923 metre-long by 18.5 metre-wide – Kazungula Railway Bridge.

The Kazungula Bridge Project (KBP) is a multi-national project on the North-South Corridor (NSC) within SADC.

The project was a bilateral initiative by Zambia and Botswana, who have been implementing and co-financing it with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Zambia and Botswana have now incorporated Zimbabwe to join the construction of the multi-million bridge project.

Until March 10 this year, Zimbabwe was not part of the bridge project, which is being undertaken by Daewoo Engineering and Construction of South Korea as the lead contractor.

This came to light recently during a joint press briefing by Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela, Botswana’s Minister of Transport and Communication Kitso Mokaila and Zimbabwean Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Joram Gumbo.

This was after President Edgar Lungu, President of Botswana Seretse Khama Ian Khama and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa held a closed-door trilateral meeting for about an hour before touring the Kazungula Bridge project and the one-stop border facility in Botswana.

“As Zimbabwe, we are naturally excited that we have been allowed to join the bridge project without hitches. We have to quickly come up with good roads linking Zimbabwe in Kasane for easy movements,” Mr Gumbo said.

He said Zimbabwe has also advertised feasibility studies and received expressions of interest (EoI) towards infrastructure related to the bridge project.

Mr Gumbo said the issues regarding land, which has been fenced and is being heavily guarded near the border with Botswana, will also be resolved.

He said President Mnangagwa’s administration is happy and remains committed to continuing working together with other heads of State in the SADC region.

Mr Gumbo said Zimbabwe will ensure that it expedites projects related to the Kazungula Bridge project such as road and border infrastructure.

He said Zimbabwe will quickly ensure that it does its part as this is important to its priority agenda of rebuilding the economy through various initiatives, including trade linkages with other countries.

The project duration will not be interrupted with the incorporation of Zimbabwe and that the project will be completed on schedule by March 2019, Mr Chitotela assured.

He said the ministries of infrastructure in Zambia and Botswana have also been directed by the Presidents of the two countries to construct housing units for workers at the two one-stop border facilities.

This is to ensure convenience for the workers to enable them to work efficiently and help facilitate enhanced trade in the SADC region.

“The heads of State have appreciated the progress made so far on the construction of the bridge and they have directed us not to interrupt the progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mokaila said the three governments have agreed on modalities of how Zimbabwe will be incorporated into the project at its current stage.

“President Mnangagwa, during his recent state visit to Botswana, indicated Zimbabwe’s interest in joining the Kazungula Bridge project.

“The reason we are here today is to look at that and what the Presidents have agreed is some arrangements that would allow Zimbabwe to participate, not in the current physical state of the project, but in a different way,” he said.

The ministers will also consider other ways to accommodate Zimbabwe into the one-stop border facilities.

Apart from linking landlinked countries, the Kazungula Bridge will not only boost trade and commerce among the three countries but will further enhance the economic activities and prospects of other landlinked countries in the region.

It is envisaged to facilitate trade, commerce and investment through improved efficiency of transit traffic and reduction on the prolonged periods of time that local and international freight spend on either side of the border.

The project, which includes the construction of one-stop border facilities, is also expected to improve border management operations at the border facilities of the three countries.

Kazungula Bridge is also envisioned to address the challenges imposed by the existing ferry service, which only accommodates two 30-tonne trucks at a time when crossing the Zambezi River to either Zambia or Botswana.

The project scope involves construction of a 923 metre-long bridge, comprising a railway line and extra road.

The one-stop border posts in Botswana and Zambia will also have ramps on either side while a single-line railway track between two traffic lanes and pavements for pedestrians will be constructed.

Kazungula Bridge will ultimately and conveniently connect landlinked Zambia to the rest of the region for enhanced trade.