Kazungula Bridge opens regional trade opportunities

STEVEN MVULA, CHISHALA MUSONDA

Kazungula

FIVE heads of State yesterday met on the near quadripoint of four southern African countries to witness the historic commissioning of the US$259 million Kazungula Bridge, describing the iconic infrastructure as a decisive step to enhancing regional trade.

Construction of the bridge started in October 2014.

Officially unveiling the infrastructure, African Union chairperson and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi said the bridge represents economic independence for African countries.

“This bridge built across the mighty Zambezi River is a decisive step in communication and will enhance trade,” Mr Tshisekedi said.

President Edgar Lungu, his Botswana counterpart Mokgweesti Masisi, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Mr Tshisekedi attended the ceremony, the first of its kind in the region.

Mr Tshisekedi said there can be no real integration without physical connection.

“Bridges of such a nature make connectivity in the region a reality. This represents economic independence for CLICK TO READ MORE