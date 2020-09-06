Kazungula Bridge game changer

THE construction of Kazungula Bridge has been on the lips of many stakeholders for years and it must now be a relief to them that the project is near completion.

News that the US$174 million Kazungula Bridge will be handed over to the governments of Zambia and Botswana by the end of this month is exciting, not only to the two governments but to many cross-border travellers and traders as well.

Kazungula Bridge consultant and team leader of contractors Kobamelo Kgoboko said the project is almost complete with only final touches yet to be done.

“We anticipate that the Kazungula Bridge will be handed over to the two governments by the end of this month while the one-stop border facilities in both countries will be handed over by the first week of October,” he said.

Indeed, Kazungula Bridge, straddling Zambezi River, will significantly improve transportation of goods and services between Zambia and Botswana and the southern region as a whole.

The many days of time lag before finally making it to either side of the border on a pontoon will be a thing of

the past.

The completion of the project goes to show how committed the Zambian government in partnership with other countries has been in bringing efficiency in crossborder trade.

Economic growth cannot take place without infrastructure like Kazungula Bridge.

Now that the bridge is almost complete, it is incumbent upon stakeholders to streamline border operations at Kazungula and ensure that issues of truckers getting stranded are avoided.

The new facilities at Kazungula border will not bring sanity and efficiency to cross-border trade by themselves. Orderly and smooth operations also require a mind-set change among personnel who will be tasked to provide services there.

Many are times that both local and foreign truckers complain of delays in clearance at border posts because customs and immigration officers do not bring on board the expected efficiency.

The dream of creating an efficient system through the construction of Kazungula Bridge can only be realised if all operatives at the border work according to the aspirations of a new set-up.

We also agree with Road Development Agency (RDA) board vice-chairperson Yamfwa Mukanga’s advice that the two countries put in place measures to create a border authority that will monitor maintenance works.

“This is one of the first of its kind in the country and I would like to commend the engineers behind these

works. As the board, we are impressed with what RDA has done. This is tax-payers’ money and these facilities need to be looked after properly,” he said.

Residents in Kazungula district also have a role to play in ensuring that the infrastructure is not vandalised.

Vandalism to infrastructure is costly to Government especially that it has to look at other competing needs in other parts of the country.

Like Mr Mukanga said, the facilities need proper care because the two governments sacrificed by using taxpayers’

money to build the bridge.

Traders who will be using the facilities also have a role to play in taking care of the facilities.

According to African Development Bank (ADB), the project will help beneficiaries who contribute up to 60- 80 percent of the region’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Most of them are engaged in the mining, agricultural and service sectors.

ADB notes that Kazungula Bridge is expected to increase opportunities for intra- and extra-regional trade activities, regional economic integration along the corridor and job creation.

We hope those in business will take advantage of Kazungula Bridge by increasing exports to the region so that the governments can recoup their investments on the project to attend to other areas of need.