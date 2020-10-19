Kazungula Bridge done

CHALI MULENGA, Kazungula

ZAMBIA and Botswana have fulfilled their contractual obligations towards building of the Kazungula Bridge project, an architectural masterpiece.

Construction of the bridge across the Zambezi River, which is 100 percent complete, was a joint venture between the two countries costing US$259.3 million.

The project was undertaken by Daewoo Engineering and Construction Company of South Korea.

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale said Zambia does not owe anything towards building of the CLICK TO READ MORE