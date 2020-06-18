Kazungula Bridge 98% complete

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE US$259.3 million Kazungula Bridge project is almost completed and will be handed over to the governments of Zambia and Botswana soon.

Works on the bilateral project have reached 98 percent completion stage.

So far, no injuries have been recorded during the construction period.

Speaking when Zambia's High Commissioner to Botswana Mwansa Kapeya inspected the bridge, co-project managers Godfrey Songeya (Zambia) and Pious Seone (Botswana) said bilateral agreements are being formulated to make the bridge operational after it is handed over to the two