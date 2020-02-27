Kazala takes FAZ back to court

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

RICHARD Kazala, removed as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president but reinstated by the Kitwe High Court, has sued the association’s president Andrew Kamanga and his general secretary Adrian Kashala for contempt of court.

Kazala, who is fighting to contest the FAZ presidency next month, has asked the Kitwe High Court to cite FAZ, Kamanga and Kashala for contempt for alleged failure to enforce previous court orders.