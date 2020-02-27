Sport

Kazala takes FAZ back to court

February 27, 2020
RICHARD Kazala (left) leaving the Kitwe High Court yesterday with Blackwell Siwale (centre) and Patrick Chisanga. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
RICHARD Kazala, removed as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president but reinstated by the Kitwe High Court, has sued the association’s president Andrew Kamanga and his general secretary Adrian Kashala for contempt of court.
Kazala, who is fighting to contest the FAZ presidency next month, has asked the Kitwe High Court to cite FAZ, Kamanga and Kashala for contempt for alleged failure to enforce previous court orders.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

