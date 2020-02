MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DISQUALIFIED Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) aspiring presidential candidate Richard Kazala has described the process which has seen his appeal thrown out as flawed and too casual.

After the ethics committee knocked him out, Kazala appealed to the appeals committee but there is no change in his status.