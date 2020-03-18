Kazala fights on, matters far from resolved

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia may have thought that they had at least solved one part of the puzzle by granting Richard Kazala a hearing at the annual general meeting, but the response from his camp shows that matters remain far from resolved.

There was something spectacularly wrong with the letter from FAZ. To start with, it was dated Thursday, February 28, 2019 and, secondly, it does not state the charges the Chingola-based businessman is facing.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/