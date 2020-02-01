Kazala back in groove

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

RICHARD Kazala has been reinstated as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president after the Kitwe High Court declined an application by the association to set aside the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Consent Arbitral Award.

But in a statement yesterday, FAZ said Kazala is still expelled as the court decision did not "by any stretch of imagination" lift the expulsion and that the association is ready to hear him at the next AGM.