Kaweche on life in and outside State House

BOYD PHIRI, Lusaka

WHEN President Kenneth Kaunda lost an election to Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD)’s Frederick Chiluba in 1991, one of his children went to see him in his library at State House and asked “Dad are you alright?”

And President Kaunda answered calmly, “Yes, I am okay”. To Kaweche, Dr Kaunda’s sixth-born son, moving out of State House after 28 years meant freedom from security restrictions, but he wanted to make sure his father was not sad.

“As children, we went to see him individually. I went to see him in his library and said, dad are you alright, and he said, I am okay. He knew this day was going to come, maybe it came at a different situation,” Kaweche says while seated on a sofa in the Office of the First President on Serval Road in Kabulonga.

Reflecting on how they felt as children when their father lost the presidential election, Kaweche chooses not to speak for his brothers and sisters.

“For some of us, I won’t speak for my brothers and sisters, for me personally, I thought it was time, now I can do what I want, those restrictions which came are no longer hanging over me, I thought now I can go about my life,” he says.

But seeing him seated in his own office at The Office of the First President, interacting with this writer and later joined by his friend, you would think that he is still tied to his father's official routines