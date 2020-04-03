Kawambwa villagers selling their cultivated pieces of land

MELODY MUPETA

PEASANT farmers in Chief Munkanta’s chiefdom in Kawambwa district are allegedly selling their cultivated pieces of land to private buyers, a situation which has brought worries to the traditional leadership.

The farmers, who have mostly cultivated maize, are selling a lima of land at K280 each. Four lima is equivalent to one hectare.

Chief Munkanta said in an interview that farmers are being lured by private buyers to give out their cultivated pieces of land for money after noticing the crops are