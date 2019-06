NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

THE revival of Kawambwa Tea Company has enabled the firm to produce 30,000 metric tonnes of tea daily, Zambia Forest and Forestry Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) managing director Frighton Sichone says.

Mr Sichone said the company, which is a subsidiary of ZAFFICO, is beginning to restore its former glory following the recapitalisation. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/