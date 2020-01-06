Kawambwa in farmers training centre boost

MANSA – Works on the construction of a farmers training centre and setting up of a high technology commercial farm by an Israeli company in Kawambwa’s Luena farm block have advanced.

Green 2000 Zambia Kawambwa site manager Beuke Staphanie told Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, who inspected the works, that most earth works on the site have been completed.

Mr Stephanie said structures and materials for the erection of the school and greenhouses will start arriving this month