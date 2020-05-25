Kavindele raises $1.2bn for Zambia-Angola railway line

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE construction of the long – awaited North- West Railway line, which will link Zambia with Angola, seems a reality following the raising of US$1.2 billion from development banks.

Development banks are specialised financial institutions that provide medium and long-term finance to both the public and private sectors.

The budget for the project is US$1.2 billion.

In 2016, the company unveiled a railway line demonstration unit in Chingola and the project was expected to get underway in January 2017 but delayed due to some