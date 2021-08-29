Kavindele endorses Musokotwane

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

FORMER Vice-President Enock Kavindele has described as excellent the appointment of Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane as Minister of Finance.

Mr Kavindele said in an interview Dr Musokotwane is capable of driving the economic recovery of the country as he is very experienced in all economic spheres.

“He is an excellent appointment in that job. We need someone with a lot of experience, and you can’t just give it to anyone on the grounds that they have studied economics,” he said.

Former minister of Finance under the late President Levy Mwanawasa’s government Ng’andu Magande said it was difficult for him to say whether or not Dr Musokotwane was the right man for the job because he was not fully aware of the current challenges that are at the Ministry of Finance.

“I don’t know what he has been doing recently. I wouldn’t be able to know whether he is up to date with the current happenings at the ministry CLICK TO READ MORE