Kaunda Square grappling with blocked sewer line

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

JANE Banda is a resident of Kaunda Square Stage One. She is a vegetable trader with a makeshift stand outside her gate.

However, for the past week, she has had to put her business on hold because of the blocked sewer line. Water mixed with faecal matter and other solid waste has created a stench which made conducting business for Jane unbearable.

“I should be used to this situation here because this problem has been going on for a long time. Any person who has lived here will tell you that this is not new. But it is bad for my business because the water flows right in front of my shop. It is unhealthy,” Jane says.

According to Jane, a week does not pass without the sewer line getting blocked.

She says once the line is unblocked it only takes a day or two before it gets blocked again.

On this occasion, it has taken the authorities about seven days to unblock the sewer line.

“It is by the grace of God that we do not have cholera here because the situation is deadly during the rain of season when the sewer lines are blocked. You find that even the toilets get flooded and that becomes the playground for children in the community,” she says.

However, she is hopeful that with the construction of the new sewer lines blocked old sewer lines which Kaunda Square stage one is popularly known for will be a thing of the past.

