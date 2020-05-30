Kaunda says Zanaco aiming for continental spot

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA,

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

CHAMPIONS Zesco United coach George Lwandamina may have tipped Zanaco for a top-four place, but whether intended to shift focus to their rivals or not, the Bankers have their own target – to play continental football.

The Bankers currently sit 10th on the Super Division log after struggling to balance the demands of playing in the Confederation Cup and the local league. But after change of coach, with Chris Kaunda replacing Mumamba Numba, they look to have rediscovered their mojo.

Zanaco are technically in the title race as winning their three games in hand would put them just two points off top place, which is occupied by Forest Rangers.

Kaunda has been hearing about the predictions being made by the rival coaches, but he is not reading too much into them. CLICK TO READ