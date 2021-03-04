Kaunda says Nkwazi played right into his hands

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

NKWAZI 0 ZANACO 2

HAVING not beaten Nkwazi since June 2018, Zanaco knew that they were facing a potential banana skin in yesterday’s early kick-off here.

But with former employee Chris Kaunda on their side, they managed to turn the tables yesterday.

Still, there was mutual respect.

“I never expected it to be simple. These are my brothers, these are the players I recruited,” the former Nkwazi coach, who joined Zanaco in January last year, said. “It wasn’t easy, it’s just that God decided to give one side a win, not that the other was bad.

“I told the boys during training, ‘Nkwazi plays like this, their striker doesn’t stay in the box, he comes from the wing, I planned that system’. It’s the same system they use. They were just playing in my hands, I knew.”

Two goals either side of half-time from Boyd Musonda and Abraham Siankombo were enough to have Zanaco return to winning ways yesterday.

At the end of the match, Nkwazi coach Dennis Makinka admitted to being outsmarted by his former boss.

“All I can say is to congratulate them, they applied themselves better, they were alert and CLICK TO READ MORE