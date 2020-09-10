Kaunda looks to regain Zanaco’s local positioning

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Kitwe, Ndola

WITH his fine run at the club resulting into a three-year contract extension, Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda has described his new deal at Sunset Stadium as a good challenge.

Kaunda said in an interview that his immediate task is to ensure that the team regains its position as a top four team in the Super Division after failing short in the just ended season.

“It is a good challenge, all we need to do is to better our previous performances,” he said. “There is nothing to fear, we just have to keep working hard. Our target is to get back into continental football and hopefully fight for the title.”

On Sunday, Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda revealed that the club has handed Kaunda a three-year contract extension after impressing in his CLICK TO READ MORE