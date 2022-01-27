Kaunda hoping to sort out derailed Warriors train

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WHILE it is certainly early days for coach Chris Kaunda at Railways Ground, there is also no denying that patience runs thin in football as his predecessor at Kabwe Warriors Ian Bakala can attest. Overall, the former international had not done that badly at Railways Ground, having returned the team to continental football before the executives decided to turn to Kaunda. At his unveiling, Kaunda, who coached Patson Daka during the Airtel Rising Stars project, spoke of returning Warriors to their former glory days. Now that was some statement. While Warriors are the third most successful club in Zambia in terms of trophies won behind Mufulira Wanderers and Nkana, their last trophy was in 2006 in form of the now defunct Coca-Cola Cup. For the league triumph, you have to go even further back to 1987. Some of the players who will be lining up in their Super League match today against Nkana were not even born by then. The only way they can be reminded of Warriors' pedigree is when names like Godfrey 'Ucar' Chitalu and Boniface Simutowe are mentioned. But if Kaunda has indeed been mentioning those names in the dressing room or on the pitch, it seems they are yet to have the desired effect. Although he is unbeaten in his first two games, Kaunda has dropped four points after registering stalemates at home against promoted sides Indeni and Kansanshi Dynamos. Today, Warriors will be