Kaunda completes Zanaco restoration

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WHEN Chris Kaunda was appointed Zanaco coach on January 9, the Bankers had not won a single game in their CAF Confederation Cup group and were not looking comfortable after collecting three points from the same number of matches.

However, Kaunda, whose other job is that of a policeman, restored Zanaco's hopes of making it to the quarter-final with a 3-0 win over Beninese side ESAE in his first game in charge and followed it up with a vital 2-1 victory over Congolese outfit DC Motema Pembe in