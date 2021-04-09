Katundu to try again

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

TOMORROW'S All-Comers Meet at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka is one that has been billed as one of the biggest events to be hosted by Zambia Athletics with 13 countries, including Denmark,expected to participate. But the seriousness of it all may be felt more by runner Lumeka Katundu, who says she is drawing motivation from Rhoda Njobvu to ensure that she too qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.After qualifying in 100 metres with the time of 11:12 seconds,against the official Olympic qualification time of 11:15,Njobvu had set her sights on 200m where Katundu is also competing.However, Katundu believes this will encourage her to work harder to ensure that she qualifies."She is my training partner,"she said. "She really motivates me a lot, her qualification gave me motivation. We are given the same training programme, we do that same thing."So, her coming to 200m is a big motivation for me, knowing fully well it's not going to be an easy competition because we are competing so highly together.We're not running to come out for competition, we're running against time. "It's not going to be an easy competition, she is my friend,but friendship aside, it's serious business." Although the two