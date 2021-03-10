Katundu looks beyond personal best times

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFTER breaking two personal best times in one day, runner Lumeka Katundu is focusing on qualifying for major international championships.

Katundu, whose previous personal best time in 100m was 11:49 seconds, recorded a new personal best time of 11:33 after finishing behind Rhoda Njobvu during the All-Comers meet at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

In 200m, Katundu also had a new personal best time of 23:03 seconds from her previous time of 23:52 which she recorded in December last year.

With Njobvu missing the 100m Olympic qualification by a mili-second after clocking 11:16 seconds on Saturday, Katundu has vowed to CLICK TO READ MORE