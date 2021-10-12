Katongo tips Chipolopolo

STEPHEN PHIRI, Lusaka

FORMER national team skipper Christopher Katongo is not impressed with the conduct of Chipolopolo players during last Thursday’s 2-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in a 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier in Malabo. “As a former skipper of the national team, I was not happy to see all the players complaining to the referee [El Jaafari Noureddine] over his biased officiating. The players should complain through the captain [Lubambo Musonda],” Katongo said. “Equatorial Guinea caught us napping for the second goal because our players concentrated on complaining to the referee and they [Equatorial Guinea] quickly started a free-kick and scored. That was indiscipline on the part of our players.” Katongo said in an interview yesterday that players should be psyched over the conduct of referees when they travel across the continent.

“I have been to Central, West and North Africa and I know the conduct of referees especially when you are on an away fixture. When I was Chipolopolo captain, I handled all the complaints with the referee and I did not allow my players to surround the referee. Yes, the referee was bad, but did our players shoot at goal so that they score and win the match in Malabo?” Katongo asked. Noureddine denied Zambia a genuine penalty when striker Patson Daka was hacked after dispossessing a defender of the ball. The referee flashed CLICK TO READ MORE