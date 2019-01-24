Katondo Overspill sees light

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

UPON seeing a drilling rig in their community, women and children rush to the site with excitement.

The sight of a borehole drilling machine alone is enough to trigger excitement in Kabwe’s Katondo Overspill where water is a scarce resource. The landing of drilling rig on the soils of the township rings bells that a solution to the problem of water blues is on the way.

Katondo Overspill is a sprawling unplanned settlement in Kabwe where people have built houses without the approval of the local authority.

But erratic water supply means that people cannot enjoy life though they live in their own houses. People walk long distances to fetch water, and to make matters worse, sanitation is poor in Katondo Overspill.