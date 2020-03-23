Katete, Mwinilunga get fruit plants

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)’s goal of unlocking potential of the country is taking shape with two fruit processing plants expected to be commissioned by September this year.

The fruit processing factories dubbed Eastern Tropical Fruits in Katete and Kalene Hills in Mwinilunga will each gobble K100 million and will curb wastage of fruits in the two districts as they will provide a ready market.

IDC investments manager Brian Nalishuwa said various fruits will be produced in pulp and juices, thus adding value and CLICK TO READ MORE